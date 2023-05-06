Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.32

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.32 and last traded at C$32.38, with a volume of 68651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPI. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The stock has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.98.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 33.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.2680015 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

