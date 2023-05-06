Novartis (NYSE:NVS) vs. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novartis and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 13.78% 23.29% 11.64% Y-mAbs Therapeutics -146.43% -75.55% -59.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $50.55 billion 4.39 $6.96 billion $3.25 32.22 Y-mAbs Therapeutics $65.27 million 4.62 -$95.57 million ($2.18) -3.17

This table compares Novartis and Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novartis and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 2 7 3 0 2.08 Y-mAbs Therapeutics 2 6 4 0 2.17

Novartis currently has a consensus price target of $82.25, indicating a potential downside of 21.46%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.11, indicating a potential upside of 75.27%. Given Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Y-mAbs Therapeutics is more favorable than Novartis.

Risk & Volatility

Novartis has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures and markets finished dosage form medicines as well as intermediary products, including active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Corporate segment refers to group management and central services. The company was founded on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

