NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

