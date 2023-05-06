NSUR COIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,842.15 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 1% against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $8,842.15 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

