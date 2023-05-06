Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Nucor worth $132,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $142.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average of $149.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

