Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $142.32 on Friday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

