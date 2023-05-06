Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 3.1 %

NUVB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 302,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,311. The company has a market capitalization of $365.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.62. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

