NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,533.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,986.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 548,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.