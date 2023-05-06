NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 150 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,533.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,986.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 548,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,024,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

