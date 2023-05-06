Nwam LLC Buys 471 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 343.49%.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

