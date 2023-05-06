Nwam LLC Buys 849 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

