Nwam LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.