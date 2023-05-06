Nwam LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

