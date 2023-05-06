NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $183.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.09.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
