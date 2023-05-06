NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $183.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.09.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,569,000 after buying an additional 328,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.