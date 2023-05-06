OFS Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
OFS Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.
OFS Capital Price Performance
OFS opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $12.99.
Institutional Trading of OFS Capital
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About OFS Capital
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
