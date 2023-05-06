Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 744,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OMGA opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,643.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Several analysts have issued reports on OMGA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

