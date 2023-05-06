OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $143.56 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

