ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 24.97%. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.94.
STKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
