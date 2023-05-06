ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.79 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 24.97%. ONE Group Hospitality updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

