Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,231 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.60. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

