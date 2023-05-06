Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,231 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

