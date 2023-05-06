Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GXO Logistics worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 156,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $52.50 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.78.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

