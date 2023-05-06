Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Masco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,779. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

