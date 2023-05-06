Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Up 4.4 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.97 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile



PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

