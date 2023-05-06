Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,683. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $260.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

