Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $260.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.40. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.11 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.