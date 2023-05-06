Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Farmland Partners worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:FPI opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $576.49 million, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Farmland Partners

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,512.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Articles

