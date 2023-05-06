Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

