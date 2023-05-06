Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,231 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

