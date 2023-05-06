Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 13,546 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

