Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,144 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Masco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 1.4 %

Masco stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,779. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

