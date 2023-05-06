Orrin H. Ingram II Acquires 7,965 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,719.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $45.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in FB Financial by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

