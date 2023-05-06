Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -32.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

