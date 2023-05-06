Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.51

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1057488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
Outfront Media Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Outfront Media Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.
Institutional Trading of Outfront Media
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 321,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
