Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Nabeel Ahmed Sells 990 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,559 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $37,977.24.

Outset Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 61.10% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

