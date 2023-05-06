Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Palomar stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

