PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $441.24 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $441.24 million and $62.64 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00007589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 389,486,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,189,465 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

