Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Pason Systems Price Performance

PSI stock opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$11.08 and a 12 month high of C$16.98. The firm has a market cap of C$992.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.41.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. Pason Systems had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.3076923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

