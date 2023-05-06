Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003431 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $751.85 million and $1.87 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 757,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

