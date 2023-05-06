Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.53.

NYSE PAYC opened at $272.63 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

