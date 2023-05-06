PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PBF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,901. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $412,454,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,626,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,098,000 after acquiring an additional 283,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 236,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 819,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

