Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.493 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.
Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.
Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE:PBA opened at $32.54 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
