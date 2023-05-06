Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.493 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.54 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.