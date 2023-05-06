Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

