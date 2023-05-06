Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.00 billion-$71.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.67 billion.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.