Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.2 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

PECO stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

