Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 1,163 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EL traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,312,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

