Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 52,000 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 1.64% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $44,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.58. 685,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.46. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.77 and a fifty-two week high of $336.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.