Piper Sandler Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $310.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $284.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.43 and its 200-day moving average is $256.84. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

