Piper Sandler Trims First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Target Price to $19.50

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven R. Stemler bought 15,000 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading

