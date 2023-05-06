Piper Sandler Trims Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Target Price to $22.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.