Piper Sandler Trims Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price to $399.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $368.53.

PAYC opened at $272.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

