PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) versus Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Critical Contrast

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment 7.81% -37.95% 7.29% PLAYSTUDIOS -6.13% -3.56% -3.14%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspired Entertainment and PLAYSTUDIOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.35%. PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and PLAYSTUDIOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $285.40 million 1.16 $22.30 million $0.77 16.39 PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 2.02 -$17.78 million ($0.16) -27.63

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience in betting shops, other locations, and online. The Interactive segment uses unique interactive-only content to create games that are hosted on remote gaming servers. The Leisure segment offers gaming terminals and amusement machines to the leisure and hospitality sectors. The Corporate segment consists of selling, general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, and right of use assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

